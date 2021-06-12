Zacks: Analysts Expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDU. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,406 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after acquiring an additional 130,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,130,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,842,000 after acquiring an additional 112,516 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

