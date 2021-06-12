Zacks: Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). PROS posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $35,731,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,420 shares during the last quarter.

PRO stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. 197,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,314. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

