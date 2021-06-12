Zacks: Analysts Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

PFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at $674,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 185,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,039. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

