Zacks: Analysts Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. SLR Investment reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SLR Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SLR Investment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

