Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Cohu posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 358.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

COHU opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cohu has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

