Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.57. Colfax reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 488.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

