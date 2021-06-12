Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is ($0.18). EQT posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,592,000 after acquiring an additional 435,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 660,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EQT by 137.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in EQT by 1,699.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. 3,192,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,625. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. EQT has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

