Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will post sales of $8.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $2.45 million. Mesoblast posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year sales of $40.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.25 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%.

MESO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 17.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.