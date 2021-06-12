Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $6,653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,410.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 727,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,948. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVO stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 484,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

