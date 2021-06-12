Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.98. MYR Group posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYR Group stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

