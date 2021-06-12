Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 130,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,146. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

