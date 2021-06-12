Zacks: Brokerages Expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. FVCBankcorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

FVCB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. 20,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $242.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.40. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

