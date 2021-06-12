Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to post $12.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.39 million to $12.95 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $13.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $52.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRZN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $17.72 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

