Zacks: Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. iHeartMedia posted earnings of ($1.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after buying an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in iHeartMedia by 17.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,291 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $24.77 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

