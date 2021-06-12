Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. Luminex reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMNX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 17.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Luminex stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37. Luminex has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

