Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to post sales of $73.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $75.17 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $84.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $319.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $323.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $285.42 million, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $309.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $113,973,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $894.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

