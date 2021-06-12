Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Nautilus stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. 727,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,176. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

