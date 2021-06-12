Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 189,404 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $6,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

SBSI stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.