Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.95. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,765. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

