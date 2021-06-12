Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.54. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Trustmark by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 155,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,239. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.