Zano Market Cap Tops $24.06 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Zano has a market capitalization of $24.06 million and $150,767.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00006338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,617.94 or 1.00204765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00032896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.00367005 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00459758 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.27 or 0.00844747 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00063893 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,709,810 coins and its circulating supply is 10,680,310 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

