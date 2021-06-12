Zap Price Down 12.6% This Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $16.94 million and $84,954.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00061490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00022335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.87 or 0.00794384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.87 or 0.08368410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00087134 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

ZAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

