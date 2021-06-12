Zap Price Tops $0.0714 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Zap has a total market cap of $16.85 million and $67,279.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00059017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.37 or 0.00795767 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.29 or 0.08284942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00086487 BTC.

Zap is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

