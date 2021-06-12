Zealium Market Capitalization Tops $36,504.58 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $36,504.58 and approximately $11.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009302 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00504775 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,463,172 coins and its circulating supply is 16,463,172 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

