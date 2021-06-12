Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Zedge stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. Zedge has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 25.25%.

In related news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZDGE. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zedge by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 317,690 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zedge during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zedge by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

