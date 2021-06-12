Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0009

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Zeepin has a market cap of $449,211.60 and $9,877.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00058609 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00166779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00196766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.01131582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,394.27 or 1.00266739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

