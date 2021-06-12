Zel (ZEL) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

