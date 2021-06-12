ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Down 17.1% This Week

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $443,882.04 and approximately $142,040.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008398 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000166 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001200 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

