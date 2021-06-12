Zelwin (ZLW) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.95 or 0.00016747 BTC on major exchanges. Zelwin has a market cap of $420.86 million and $372,817.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zelwin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.16 or 0.00799273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.14 or 0.08362705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086737 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.