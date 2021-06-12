Zen Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

