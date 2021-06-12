ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $161.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00060525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00037811 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001183 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00221739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00035149 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

