ZEON (ZEON) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. ZEON has a market cap of $15.64 million and $18,811.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00061002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00021454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.94 or 0.00790046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.67 or 0.08307521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00086017 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars.

