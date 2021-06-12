Zero Utility Token Hits Market Cap of $767,140.71 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $767,140.71 and $12.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $791.88 or 0.02243286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

