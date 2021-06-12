ZeroSwap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.26 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $24.82 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00021691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00801668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.81 or 0.08354202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00086861 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.