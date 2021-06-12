Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 288,967 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 970,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,967 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises approximately 1.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Unity Software worth $97,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $4,870,777,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 162.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after buying an additional 2,010,904 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 162.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,606,000 after buying an additional 1,999,079 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Unity Software by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,754 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,508.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $22,009,859.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,179,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,023,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 939,652 shares of company stock valued at $89,544,002 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Shares of U stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,134,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,040. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion and a PE ratio of -85.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

