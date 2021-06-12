Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 99,565 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $97,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 93,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 17,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 62,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 75,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,529,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

