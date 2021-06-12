Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $231.61 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,467 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for 4.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Zillow Group worth $231,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.79 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $51,219,544.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,010 shares of company stock worth $59,261,029. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

