Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $305.10 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 5.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Shopify worth $305,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,531,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $15.92 on Friday, hitting $1,247.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,852. The firm has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $713.23 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,178.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.