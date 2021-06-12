Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $76.44 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software makes up about 1.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.41% of Coupa Software worth $76,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,754,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 336,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $10.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.26. 1,888,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,120. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.06.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

