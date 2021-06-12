Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,188,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566,406 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up approximately 2.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Snap worth $114,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 17.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Snap by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Snap stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,211,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,384,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of -100.14 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,681,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,942,975.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,432,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,840,229 shares of company stock valued at $170,177,772.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

