Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265,552 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 64,436 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 3.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Uber Technologies worth $178,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. 12,127,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,019,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

