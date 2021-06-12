Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,862 shares during the quarter. Chewy makes up about 2.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.31% of Chewy worth $109,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chewy by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $4.61 on Friday, hitting $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,398,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,754. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.96, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cfra initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

