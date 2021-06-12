Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 22,444 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,444 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 2.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $148,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,654 shares of company stock valued at $16,420,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $8.88 on Friday, hitting $498.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $498.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.01, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $375.37 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

