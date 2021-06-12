Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,192 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,280,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. Chegg accounts for 2.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.90% of Chegg worth $109,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHGG. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

CHGG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. 1,061,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,163 shares of company stock worth $10,495,808. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.