Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 84,002 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,002 shares during the quarter. RingCentral accounts for about 2.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.51% of RingCentral worth $136,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after acquiring an additional 93,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.56. 1,051,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,098.24 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

