Zigcoin (ZIG) Market Cap Reaches $6.18 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Zigcoin has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $614,818.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00061218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.14 or 0.00796533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.03 or 0.08284966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00086521 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,149,666 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.