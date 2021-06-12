ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $12,797.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00177550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00197477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.43 or 0.01132084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,951.76 or 1.00142294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

