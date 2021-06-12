Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.24.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $11,645,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $3,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

