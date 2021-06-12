Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.24.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

