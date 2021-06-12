ZKSwap (ZKS) Hits Market Cap of $126.79 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $126.79 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00167407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00197233 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.61 or 0.01117487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,057.48 or 1.00295766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

